Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Horizon earnings were down year over year while revenues were up for the second quarter of 2020. The sales increased owing to the strong launch of Tepezza, despite a challenging COVID-19 environment. The company increased both Tepezza and full-year net sales guidancefor 2020. The label expansion of the drug will further boost the company’s sales. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa and Tepezza going forward in 2020. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company also improved its capital structure during the quarter. The company completed the extinguishment of all $400 million of its 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2022. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company faces intense competition, which is a concern.”

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 19,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 177,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,430,000 after buying an additional 494,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.