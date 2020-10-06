Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM) Trading Up 12.5%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 236,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 80,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 million and a P/E ratio of -65.00. The company has a current ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83.

About Horizonte Minerals Plc (HZM.TO) (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

