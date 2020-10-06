Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.43. 4,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,539 shares of company stock worth $5,861,505. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 314,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

