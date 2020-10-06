Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of HHC opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.61. Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,415.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 243.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

