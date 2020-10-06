HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Sell Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 404.06 ($5.28).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 307.35 ($4.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -110.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.19. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.