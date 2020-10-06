HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $127.68 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $127.68 million and $27.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.95 or 0.04856152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032381 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 127,572,268 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

