I/O Coin Trading Down 7.9% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $3,711.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00617737 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005638 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.02897925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 18,436,591 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

