ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LBOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) (LON:LBOW) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) stock opened at GBX 74.37 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.57. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 64.19 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LBOW.L) Company Profile

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

