ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.38

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ICON has a market cap of $213.63 million and $26.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, OOOBTC and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,394,647 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Rfinex, DragonEX, ABCC, Bitbns, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Upbit, Hotbit, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Allbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

