IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.26

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 3218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $728.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $989,735 in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IES by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IES by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IES by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

