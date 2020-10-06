IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S in a report on Monday, September 21st.

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.17.

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

