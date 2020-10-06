Ignis (IGNIS) One Day Volume Tops $563,575.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $14.47 million and $563,575.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbit, Indodax and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00261976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00085746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.01535534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00160943 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex, STEX, HitBTC, Indodax and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

