ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

