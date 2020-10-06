Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

