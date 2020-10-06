Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infosys is benefiting from large deal wins and fast growing digital services. The company’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, IoT, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Higher investments by clients in digital transformation, AI and automation are an upside. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Infosys is suffering from an unfavorable political climate in the United States and the increasing anti-outsourcing sentiment in certain countries. Higher subcontractor costs, and the company’s compensation revision with a higher variable pay and incentives are weighing on margins. Further, Infosys’ business is highly prone to the currency volatility between the India rupee and the US dollar.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

INFY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $407,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

