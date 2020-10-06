Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.06.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.