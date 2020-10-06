Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Purchased by Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 788,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 11.4% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $21,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

