Inseego’s (INSG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.

Shares of INSG opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69. Inseego has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. Analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,647 shares of company stock valued at $853,253 in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,363 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inseego by 1,219.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 440,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inseego by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

