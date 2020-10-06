Insider Buying: Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO Acquires 2,620 Shares of Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,517.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, D. Clay Bretches acquired 51 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $550.80.

On Thursday, September 24th, D. Clay Bretches acquired 114 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,255.14.

ALTM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,591. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 117.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares in the last quarter.

