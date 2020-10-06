Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FNF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 20,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

