Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 15,368 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer David Robert Taylor sold 15,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.92, for a total transaction of C$229,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,271,946.40.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.54. Parex Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.22 and a 12-month high of C$25.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$111.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

