Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 43,541 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 43,541 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$605,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,545,508.10.

Wayne Kim Foo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. Parex Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$25.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$111.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

PXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

