Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Issues Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:IHC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.20 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 428,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

