Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Position Lowered by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,904 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF makes up 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 5.47% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 16,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,001. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.