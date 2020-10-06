Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.83% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA BLES traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,584. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

