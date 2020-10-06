Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBP. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.31.

NYSE:IBP opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 62.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

