Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at BTIG Research

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of INS opened at $41.77 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

