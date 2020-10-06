Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.83. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

