International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

