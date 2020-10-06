Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 27th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 97.93, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. TheStreet cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

