Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Holdings Raised by Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 8,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,038. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

