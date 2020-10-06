Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Buys 7,690 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 23.0% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,794. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

