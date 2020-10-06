Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Makes New $288,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.2% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 49.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,558. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

