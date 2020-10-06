Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.7% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,429. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

