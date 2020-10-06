Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 261 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 335% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 51.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 748,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 252,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 105.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $53.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRN. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

