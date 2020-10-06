Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,661 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

SKF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,075. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 2,655.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.