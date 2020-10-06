IOST Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.85 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Zebpay, Kucoin and DigiFinex. IOST has a total market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.69 or 0.04890658 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032468 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,125,870,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,197,329,655 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, DragonEX, Koinex, Bithumb, Binance, IDAX, OTCBTC, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, CoinZest, ABCC, BigONE, Bitrue, WazirX, OKEx, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Upbit, Coineal, Huobi, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, BitMart, BitMax, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

