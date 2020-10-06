IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, HitBTC, FCoin and Exrates. IOTA has a market capitalization of $725.71 million and $10.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00207150 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000869 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Ovis, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io, FCoin, Coinone and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.