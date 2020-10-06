Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.06, but opened at $25.75. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 100,456 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

