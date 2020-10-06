iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 67.46% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $28,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.09 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

