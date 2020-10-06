iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,294. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average is $308.86.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.