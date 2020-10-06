iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.7% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $88,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.25. 52,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

