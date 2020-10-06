iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $46,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

