iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 10th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. 42,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

