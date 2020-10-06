iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 61,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,622. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.