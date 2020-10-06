IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IWGFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

IWG stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

