J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

