Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $443.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $438.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 3,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,128. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

