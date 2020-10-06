Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.94

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.94 and last traded at C$42.62, with a volume of 50073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWEL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$39.75 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.