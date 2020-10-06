Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCAU. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

